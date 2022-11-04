Lindsay Lohan's 'Jingle Bell Rock' Cover Will Give You 'Mean Girls' Nostalgia: Listen!

Lindsay Lohan's Mean Girls love continues... this time with song! The actress released a cover of Jingle Bell Rock on Friday in advance of her new holiday movie, Falling for Christmas.

Understandably, fans can't listen to the festive rendition without thinking of Lohan's iconic Jingle Bell Rock performance in Mean Girls alongside Rachel McAdams, Lacey Chabert and Amanda Seyfried.

Audiences first heard Lohan's cover of the song in the background of the Falling for Christmas trailer in early October. It's now available as a single on its own.

In the movie, Lohan plays "a newly engaged, spoiled hotel heiress [who] gets into a skiing accident, suffers from total amnesia and finds herself in the care of a handsome, blue-collar lodge owner and his precocious daughter in the days leading up to Christmas."

Lohan told Netflix's Tudum that Falling for Christmas "is such a refreshing, heartwarming romantic comedy." She added, "Christmas is a time when family comes together. It’s just such a loving holiday."

The film was written by Jeff Bonnett and Ron Oliver and directed by Janeen Damian. Alongside Lohan, the movie also features Chord Overstreet, Jack Wagner, George Young and Olivia Perez.

Falling for Christmas releases Nov. 10 on Netflix.