Lindsie Chrisley Says Holidays 'Look a Lot Different This Year' Amid Todd and Julie's Sentencing

Lindsie Chrisley said she enjoyed her time off during the Thanksgiving break, but she's ready for Christmas and the rest of the holidays to be over, because it's time for a fresh start.

Lindsie reflected on the holidays and how they are not always the most magical time of the year for so many families. In fact, Lindsie said she came upon an Instagram post that made her cry her eyes out. The post read, "You’re gonna come in contact with an awful lot of people who are at their absolute breaking point this season. Friends, family, co-workers, teachers, strangers in the grocery store, retail workers. While it may be the merriest time of the year for some, it’s the saddest, loneliest, most stressful, most heartbreaking for so many others. We’re all busy, but we’re not too busy to be kind, caring and patient. Remember, the best thing you can give someone right now is love."

Lindsie said that post really resonated with her as her family navigates how to cope with her parents' sentencing.

“That really hits home for me specifically this year," she said. "In my family, we’ve always done Christmas, like, very big and it’s always been a very exciting time of year. Our house was always decorated very magical and my parents always were the best at Christmas. Obviously, with everything going on with my family, things look a lot different this year and I saw this and literally started balling sitting on Instagram."

The holidays are usually embraced by the Chrisleys, but this year, Lindsie's ready to hit the reset button and start anew.

"I think about when you start seeing Christmas stuff in July. I hate a rushed feeling," she said, "but this year I’m kind of OK with it. I’m like, ‘You know what, I’m kind of ready for it to all be over. I’m ready for it to be a new year. There’s been so many things that have gone on that I’m just kind of over it and ready to start fresh and to have a little bit of a break."

That being said, sometimes it's necessary to put on a front, especially when children are involved. Lindsie shares 7-year-old son Jackson with her ex-husband, Will.

"When you have children, I feel like even if you aren’t in the holiday spirit -- and this really applies to any time in life, it can be a random Thursday -- I feel like you kind of have to put a front in a sense like, OK, everything’s good and everything’s happy and, like, we’re gonna have a good time and you have all these real-life things that are going on outside of that."

Lindsie said she spent quality time with her son during the Thanksgiving holiday, and while the time off was much needed, she wished the circumstances were better.

"Literally, I loved the time off. I wish, obviously, that the circumstances with the timing of being off would have been very different, but the time off was very much appreciated, very much needed, spending just quality time with Jackson and not really having to worry about anything else and needing to check my calendar 16 million times like I do every single day to make sure that I’m not forgetting something," she said.

Last week, Lindsie took to her Instagram Story and thanked her strong circle of friends for their support and helping her get through the pain of seeing her parents get sentenced to a combined 19 years in federal prison.