Lisa Banes, 'Gone Girl' Actress, Dead at 65 After Hit-and-Run Scooter Accident in NYC

Actress Lisa Banes has died after a hit-and-run incident in New York City. She was 65.

Banes' rep confirmed the news to ET on Monday, sharing, "We are heartsick over Lisa's tragic and senseless passing."

"She was a woman of great spirit, kindness and generosity and dedicated to her work, whether on stage or in front of a camera and even more so to her wife, family and friends," her rep continued. "We were blessed to have had her in our lives."

The actress -- best known for her roles in Gone Girl and Cocktail -- was struck by a person on a scooter while walking down the street on June 4.

Banes' manager previously told the Associated Press she was struck by either a scooter or a motorcycle in the Upper West Side of Manhattan near Lincoln Center as she was crossing Amsterdam Avenue on the way to visit her alma mater, the Juilliard School. She was being treated at Mount Sinai Morningside hospital for "substantial injuries."

Banes reportedly suffered a traumatic brain injury due to the incident, and she never recovered, according to The New York Post. Police say that no arrests have been made in connection to the incident.

Banes starred opposite Tom Cruise in the 1988 romantic dramedy Cocktail, and played Martha Gellhorn in the TV mini-series Hemingway the same year. Notably, she played the mother of Rosamund Pike's character in Gone Girl, and her most recent role came in the horror series Them.

Notable film and TV credits include China Beach, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, One Life to Live, NYPD Blue, A Cure for Wellness, Six Feet Under, Boston Legal, Royal Pains and Nashville, among many others.