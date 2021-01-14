Lisa Kudrow Reveals 'Friends' Reunion Has Already 'Pre-Shot' Scenes

The Friendscast has already shot packages for their upcoming HBO Max reunion. Lisa Kudrow revealed during her appearance on Rob Lowe's podcast, Literally! With Rob Lowe, that she's "pre-shot something" for the special.

"There's different facets to it, and we already shot packages of things," the actress shared. "I pre-shot something already so we're definitely doing it, because I already shot a little something."

Kudrow also clarified that just because she's filmed a scene, that doesn't mean the special is a "reboot."

"It's not, like, a scripted thing, we're not portraying our characters. It's us getting together, which just doesn't happen a lot and has never happened in front of other people since 2004 when we stopped," she explained. "I think it'll be great."

"Is it you just having nachos over at Jen's house?" Lowe quipped, to which Kudrow joked, "Yes, that's what it is."

Kudrow also said the reunion will shoot in "early spring," which lines up with Matthew Perry's November tweet that said filming had been rescheduled for March 2021. ET learned at the time that production was aiming to start at the beginning of 2021.

The special was initially supposed to premiere with the launch of HBO Max on May 27, 2020, but had to be pushed back due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In the wake of the reunion's postponement, Friends co-creator Marta Kauffman told ET that she wanted to wait to tape the special until a live studio audience could be part of the experience.

"We all want it to happen. We just have to wait until it is safe. This is a show that is not scripted, but this is the way the show works -- we are going to need a live audience. Even if we socially distance that live audience, it really is a huge part of what Friends is... We cannot do it without them," she said in August. "Everyone is all in and we are just waiting for that time when it feels connected to bring in a live audience."

