Lisa Kudrow Supports Pals Courteney Cox and Mira Sorvino at 'Shining Vale' Premiere

Lisa Kudrow is always there for her friends!

Kudrow attended the premiere of Courteney Cox and Mira Sorvino's new STARZ television series, Shining Vale Monday.

Unlike the bright pink suit she wore to the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards Sunday night, Kudrow opted for a more toned-down look, wearing a black and white striped long-sleeved blouse and black pants. The Space Force actress carried her coat and black purse in her hand as she posed on the red carpet. Kudrow paired her outfit with black, sling-back heels, wearing her blonde locks straight down and slightly parted to the side.

The horror comedy, which premieres March 6, follows a dysfunctional family that moves from the city to a small town, where they settle into a house in which terrible atrocities have taken place. The twist: No one seems to notice except for Pat (Cox), who's convinced she's either depressed or possessed.

Additional cast members include Pat's optimistic husband, Terry, played by Greg Kinnear and Mira Sorvino as Rosemary, who is either Pat’s alter ego, a split personality, her id, her muse or a demon trying to possess her. Merrin Dungey plays Kam, Pat’s oldest friend and book editor, as well as Gus Birney and Dylan Gage as Gaynor and Jake, Pat and Terry’s teenage kids.

ET's Matt Cohen spoke to Cox at the premiere about having Kudrow's support, where she revealed her Friends co-star's apprehensions about watching the show.

"Lisa is scared of everything," Cox revealed. "Never seen a Scream, she's seen this show, but she didn't really watch that much of it 'cause she's so afraid. But I think she'll be better this time."

Kudrow's show of support comes just one night after she reunited with Sorvino to present the award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series at the 28th annual SAG Awards.

The pair hilariously paid tribute to their iconic bestie characters from the beloved classic Romy And Michele's High School Reunion, with their speech and their epic outfits.

Kudrow and Sorvino came out rocking bright pink and shimmering blue suits, thematically inspired by the iconic styles they made famous in the 1997 comedy.

And when it came time to read out the nominations, Sorvino even came ready with some Post-it Notes, to really amp up the nostalgic homage.

Sorvino, who also spoke to ET shared how last night's reunion came to be.

"I think it was the SAG Awards that wanted us to present together and had this idea of writing the script to be a little bit Romy and Michele-ish," Sorvino shared. "And Lisa and I, who are good friends, we spoke about what we were gonna wear, and then we were like, 'What if we wore pink-blue suits, like tuxes, like did an homage to the look of the characters?'"

Sorvino continued, "And that became quite a journey working with my stylist, Cristina Ehrlich, of trying find the right bright blue tuxedo. And it ended up being this most amazing up-cycled vintage fabric by Wolk Morais and it was really cool. But at first, it was like, 'Oh my gosh, how am I gonna pull off some bright-colored suit, but we had so much fun."

The Post-its Sorvino pulled out had an interesting origin story too, with Sorvino telling ET that they weren't originally part of their bit.

"My husband, in the car, was like, 'Honey, shouldn't you have Post-its somehow in the gag?' So, I called my publicist and I'm like, 'Do you have any Post-its?' She's like, 'I'll search for some backstage.' And then I came out with the Post-its, like, 'And the nominees are," she revealed.

Shining Vale premieres March 6 at 10:00 p.m. on STARZ.