Lisa Rinna Celebrates Her Birthday With a Swimsuit Selfie: 'This Is 58'

Lisa Rinna is loving 58! The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star took to Instagram to share a swimsuit selfie, showing off her curves in honor of her birthday.

"This is 58," Rinna captioned the photo of herself in a white one-piece swimsuit with yellow shades.

Celebrity fitness instructor Tracy Anderson commented on the post, "Oh my goodness @lisarinna you are THE INSPO on all the levels!!!!! 💕💕💕"

The mother of two also had some fun with the internet's reaction to her look, posting a meme that reads, "Lisa Rinna at 58," with her recent swimsuit pic, and "Me at 30," with a photo of an elderly woman holding an inhaler.

Actress Andi Macdowell commented on the meme, "It takes work."

Earlier this month, Rinna's two daughters, Amelia Gray Hamlin and Delilah Belle Hamlin, opened up to ET's Denny Directo about the advice their famous mom has given them when it comes to facing scrutiny in the spotlight.

"She'll be like, 'Just F the haters,'" they shared.

