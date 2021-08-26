Lisa Rinna Wishes Daughter Amelia Hamlin Was Dating Harry Styles Instead of Scott Disick

Lisa Rinna is still struggling with her 20-year-old daughter, Amelia Hamlin, dating 38-year-old Scott Disick. The 58-year-old Bravo star hasn't been shy about expressing her opinion about her youngest daughter's current relationship.

On Wednesday's episode of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Lisa invited Amelia and her other daughter, Delilah Hamlin over to the house to see some of her vintage designer clothes. When 23-year-old Delilah pulled out her mother's wedding dress, she declared that she wanted the gown with her boyfriend, Eyal Booker, standing nearby.

"We love Eyal. He's so good for Delilah. I mean, she's really growing into herself," Lisa says of her older daughter's boyfriend in an aside interview. "[My husband] Harry [Hamlin]'s made it quite clear that he would not object if Delilah and Eyal got married, which is pretty shocking, but that says a lot."

Lisa was not as complimentary about Amelia's romance.

"I can't say the same for Amelia at this point," she said. "Like, why can't it be Harry Styles? Why the f**k is it Scott Disick?"

The reality star hasn't held back on her opinions about the father of three, but earlier this summer, she seemed to be warming up to her daughter's romance.

"Listen, I will say this. Amelia is very happy right now," Lisa said on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. "And I'm very thrilled that she is happy."