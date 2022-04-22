Lisa Vanderpump on Her Miraculous Recovery and Why Her New Vegas Restaurant Is So Special (Exclusive)

Lisa Vanderpump is bringing a little bit of Europe to Las Vegas! ET's Brice Sander was with the 61-year-old reality star and restaurateur as she opened Vanderpump à Paris, and talked about what fans can expect from her new venture as well as how she's doing following her scary horseback riding accident.

In January, it was revealed that Vanderpump fell off a horse and broke her leg, which led to her having to get around in a "little motor car" while putting the finishing touches on her Vegas restaurant. Months later, she's assuring fans, "I’m back in heels. That was my target for the opening."

As for her recovery, Vanderpump adds, "Miraculous recovery. I had four fractures. I had a plate, five pins, and two screws -- but I’m here and I’m walking.

As for when she'll get back on the horse so to speak, she admits that it'll be "just a little bit."

"I’m just taking a breath," she tells ET. "I’ve got to fulfill all my obligations and then I’ll think about it."

Among those obligations is Vanderpump à Paris, which she couldn't be more thrilled about. "It's a playground here. There are huge statements. It's decadent, the food is very playful, the cocktail list is off the hook," she says in praise of her new establishment. "It's just so gorgeous in here -- the lighting, everything you see. You see the dogs with the velvet collars and the diamonds, you see the huge bathtub of flowers, you see rain coming down the window with the Eiffel Tower in the background, you see these giant chandeliers in cages. It's just very, very special. People have come in here and said, 'Oh, I started to cry.'"

The theme of the restaurant is "a rainy day in Paris," which is clear from the decor. "That's why we have the umbrellas specially made on the bar," Vanderpump shares. "...You can even hear the water in the fountain. We created this window with the rain coming down and we thought, 'Why not just create these lamps and make them into umbrellas?' ...[We have] huge flowers, huge giant urns, these cages with chandeliers underneath. This stool, for example, this was a labor of love, this stool. I found this fabric and then it really inspired so much of what happens in Paris. The reds, the blues, the thick velvet and, as I say, everything is individual, everything is unique."

The proud owner adds, "It's just got that very cozy feeling. We have great French music. We mix it up. It's sexy, it's Vegas. There's a little bit of naughty going on."

Vanderpump à Paris is located at Paris Las Vegas, near the Le Central lobby lounge.