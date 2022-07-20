Lisa Vanderpump on the Possibility of Filming 'RHOBH' Cameo With Garcelle Beauvais (Exclusive)

Lisa Vanderpump has nothing but love for her fellow Real Housewife of Beverly Hills, Garcelle Beauvais, but that doesn’t mean she can get her back on the show.

“I don’t think so,” Vanderpump told ET about a possible comeback to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills during the Schwartz & Sandy's Opening Party Hosted by DailyMail.com and TMX in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

“I love Garcelle,” she added about Beauvais, who joined the cast in season 10.

Although producer Andy Cohen didn’t bring the women together. They have Beauvais’ son, Oliver, to thank for their special connection.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

“I mean, Garcelle came to me when we were having this fundraiser for Haiti, and she said, 'Could you give my son a job?’ To me, that's always something I don’t want to hear," Vanderpump recalled. "I didn't know Garcelle very well and I said, 'Well, what does he do?’ [She said] he wants work in the restaurant business. And so then, I said, 'Where does he live?' and she said, 'Vegas,' and I thought, 'OK, that's easier for me because I’m not so directly involved on a day-to-day basis.'"

Turns out, Oliver was the right fit and the restaurateur couldn’t be more pleased with bringing him on the team at Vanderpump Vegas.

“He's turned out to be a gift,” she said. “He's been great and so I put him in the space of my restaurant, you know, in Caesars Palace, and he has moved to Paris [Las Vegas]. And he's great. I like it very much.”

Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images

As for Beauvais coming to the OG RHOBH star for any tips about working with the ladies, that’s a no. “Oh, we don't talk about it,” the Vanderpump Rules star said.

“I think it's kind of simpler that way. I don’t want her to be in a position of, ‘Oh, Lisa said this.’ So no, we actually don’t talk about it.”

Although she’s no longer on the series, the ladies of Beverly Hills still had a reaction to finding out that Oliver was going to join her team. Vanderpump, however, hasn't seen that moment or any of them since she left the franchise.

“I haven't seen it,” she said about the scene. “I haven't seen the show since I left. But that's a good thing for me. I had nine and a half years, and a few of those years were pretty tricky.”

She added about being a topic of discussion among the ladies, “I don’t know why. I really don’t know why they just don’t leave it alone.”

Tommy Garcia/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Since her departure, Vanderpump has gone on to do nine seasons of Vanderpump Rules. The series is currently filming season 10, and there are quite a few things in store.

“There's different issues, more mature issues,” the reality TV star said.

“We're seeing marriages break up. We've seen people opening businesses and I’m pleased to say we're not making the same show we were 10 years ago," she noted. "So there's a kind of evolution so to speak. But., you know, it's always been about a group of people who love each other but also so volatile. There's a lot of still stuff brewing. That's, you know, quick out the gate, these guys.”