Little Mix Is Taking a Break -- But Assures Fans They're Not Breaking Up

Little Mix is taking a break. The girl group, which is comprised of Jade Thirlwall, Perrie Edwards, and Leigh-Anne Pinnock, announced their temporary break on Twitter Thursday.

"We wanted to let you all know that after the Confetti tour in April/May next year we are going to be taking a break from Little Mix," the group wrote of their upcoming tour in support of their 2020 album, Confetti, which will kick off in Belfast on April 9, and end in London on May 14.

"It’s been 10 amazing years, a wonderful non-stop adventure, and we feel the time is right to take a break so we can recharge and work on some other projects," the group continued. "We can’t thank you enough for your love and never-ending support since the beginning. We love you all SO much."

Little Mix continued their Twitter thread by assuring fans that they aren't splitting up for good.

"We are not splitting up - Little Mix are here to stay," they wrote. "We have plans for more music, tours and performances in the future. We’ve made so many incredible memories with you all, and we can’t wait to make so many more."

"We’re sisters and we’ll always have each other and you, the fans, in our lives. Little Mix is forever," the group added. "See you on tour! Jade, Leigh-Anne and Perrie x"

At the end of their Twitter thread, Little Mix shared their new music video for their song, "Between Us." The track, which was released on their 2021 greatest hits album of the same name, features the women singing about their love for each other.

"Starting from here and now / Nothing comes between us / Nothing comes between us / I swear that we won't lose this thing we found / 'Cause love will never leave us / Nothing comes between us, between us," they sing.

At the end of the music video, which is made up of behind-the-scenes footage of the group, a Polaroid picture of all three members flashes onscreen, and reads, "2011 - Always."

Little Mix first formed in 2011, when all four original members -- including Jesy Nelson, who left the group in December 2020 -- auditioned individually for the British version of The X Factor. The group was formed on the show, and went on to win the competition.

They released their first album, DNA, in 2012, and five more albums followed. Their greatest hits album, Between Us, debuted in November 2021.