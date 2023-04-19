'Little People, Big World' Star Matt Roloff Engaged to Caryn Chandler

Congratulations are in order for Matt Roloff, who popped the question to his girlfriend, Caryn Chandler, and she said yes, ET has confirmed.

The 61-year-old Little People, Big World star told People, who first broke the story, that "after six wonderful years together, I asked Caryn to marry me and she said yes!" He also told the outlet, "Our plan is to enjoy our engagement and we are looking forward to a simple but elegant wedding in 2024."

Caryn, whom the TLC star started dating in 2017, used to be an employee at the famed Roloff Farms before they began a relationship. Matt was previously married to Amy, who is also a fixture on the show. After nearly three decades of marriage, Amy filed for divorce from Matt in 2015. They share 32-year-old twin sons Jeremy and Zach, 29-year-old daughter Molly, and 26-year-old son Jacob.

Amy has since married Chris Marek, and the wedding took place at Roloff Farms in Hillsboro, Oregon. And it was Matt's idea that they tie the knot at the farm, proving they've remained friendly since the split.

Meanwhile, Matt and Caryn's pending nuptials seems like a long time coming. ET spoke with the couple during a visit to the farm back in October, and Matt admitted the "next step" in their relationship is something they had been contemplating for some time.

When asked if they talk about the next step in their relationship, Matt couldn't help but laugh and say, "All the time."

At the time, Caryn elaborated on what that plan might consist of.

"We have a plan that when all the stars align just right, we will both know it," she said. "So, we're trying to not feel pressured but we're totally committed to each other. And we do talk about our one-year plan, our two-year plan, our five-year play and so on."

Caryn agreed they're blessed to have found each other.

"We both feel that way," Matt chimed in, to which Caryn replied with, "This is one of a kind right here. I landed him. He's very, very amazing."

Congrats!