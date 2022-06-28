Lizzo Praises Beyoncé As Her 'North Star' When It Comes to Making Music In Wild New 'Carpool Karaoke'

James Corden kicked off his return to London on Monday, but was still very much in Los Angeles as he rode around the city in his SUV with Lizzo riding shotgun!

The songstress was super thrilled to be taking part in the segment, and after kicking things off by singing along to "Good As Hell," Lizzo couldn't contain her excitement.

"Wow, this is so cool," she marveled. "People know my music well enough that I can, like, do this. It's so cool."

The segment saw Lizzo, as always, celebrating her authentic self and generally embracing the fun-loving aspects of her personality that have made her a universally celebrated and beloved music superstar. From slaying the flute when Corden surprised her with one mid-drive to candidly reflecting on her past and her strict upbringing.

"For the first 10 years of my life, when we lived in Detroit, I was in The Church of God in Christ. When you have that faith, it is strict with the kind of music you listen to," Lizzo recalled. "We didn't listen to secular music, it was devil music."

"Would you have been allowed to listen to Lizzo's music if you were at church?" Corden asked.

"Early on Lizzo, yes. But when Lizzo started cussing, no," Lizzo said with a laugh. "I've pissed a few family members off."

When asked if it was because of the cussing in her music, Lizzo admitted, "I don't know it's jsut that. It might be the ass, and the nudity, a little bit."

Lizzo shared that she even has a cousin who will call up her mom to complain about her not having clothes on in her Instagram posts, "And then I double down and post more nudes the next day," she said laughing.

Lizzo also reflected on her total love for Beyonce, and how that love began as a teenager when she listened to her music and it inspired and emotionally supported her.

"When I was shy, or I didn't think I was cool or I was getting picked on, I would listen to Beyonce in my bedroom and it would transport me," she recalled. "I would feel something, I would feel like my life is gonna be better, you know? There's hope for me."

"The way she makes people feel, that's how I want to make people feel with music," she added. "She's been my North Star."

The Late Late Show With James Corden airs weeknights at 12:35pm ET/PT on CBS.

Check out the video below for more Lizzo!