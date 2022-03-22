Lizzo Previews New Song 'About Damn Time,' Belts Out Harry Styles in Riff-Off With James Corden

Lizzo's upcoming album is officially done and she's letting the fans know, it's about damn time! The "Rumors" singer made an appearance on the The Late Late Show With James Corden on Monday, where she talked about finishing the new project and even gave fans a preview of one of her new songs.

The singer revealed that she has been working on this album for "three freaking years" and that she felt "amazing" having finally completed it. She shared that her tried-and-true method of testing out her new material is to have her friends and mom listen to the finished product, especially the latter, who Lizzo noted is a "harsh credit" who will tell her the honest truth.

According to Lizzo, her mom cried after hearing the new music, so it sounds like the artist has another winner on her hands!

Corden then played about 30 seconds of Lizzo's new song, "About Damn Time," which the singer confirmed was the "first time anyone has ever heard a snippet of this song."

Lizzo, along with Corden and fellow guest Gabrielle Union, danced along to the upbeat pop song, which the singer announced would be released on April 14. Since Lizzo will be pulling double duty as host and musical guest on Saturday Night Live two days after the release, it's likely that she'll perform the track during one of her musical performances.

It will mark her second time on the SNL stage as a performer, but her first as a host.

Earlier in the show, Lizzo debated with the host over his "wrong a*s opinions" after Corden declared ’80s music the best for dancing. The singer took his comments as a challenge, leading the two into a "riff-off," with Corden singing ’80s tunes while Lizzo sang more modern hits such as "Watermelon Sugar" by Harry Styles, "Butter" by BTS and, of course, her own song, "Juice."