Lizzo Surprises Her Mom With a Luxury SUV for Christmas

It's like something out of a Christmas commercial! This year, Lizzo raised the bar when it comes to getting a gift for your mom.

The "Love Hurts" singer took to Instagram on Sunday to share a video showing her adorable mom's reaction to her special Christmas surprise -- a brand new luxury SUV in the driveway.

"Got my mommy a brand new Audi for Xmas 🎄," Lizzo captioned the video, which showed her mom, Shari Johnson-Jefferson, crying tears of joy as she is brought out to see her new vehicle, adorned with a red bow.

"I remember crying in my car when my daddy passed, no job no money nowhere to live, wishing I could one day provide for my family," Lizzo shared in her post. "I couldn't do it for my dad so ima make sure I spoil Mama. Happy holidays y’all."

The heartwarming post was truly like something out of a festive car commercial, to the point where the singer's mom couldn't help but comment on how it felt to be a part of the magical moment.

"You see these things on television and you never expect it to happen for yourself," she said through tears.

It's holiday moments like these that remind us of the universal truth -- Lizzo is just the best.