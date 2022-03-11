LL Cool J Explains Some of His Wildest Music Video Moments in Hilarious TikTok

LL Cool J would like his fans to know that he has only one regret when it comes to his "chaotic" music videos -- he could have "absolutely" gone bigger!

The 54-year-old went viral on Twitter this week as fans shared some of his most outrageous music video moments, ranging from his infamous "my hat is like a shark fin" moves in "Deepest Bluest (Shark's Fin)" to pouring chocolate syrup on a woman's kneecaps.

The tweet that started it all reads: "LL Cool J was ridiculous in every music video he was in. Just go look." The post had over 21,000 likes before LL decided to "break his silence."

“It’s time to break the silence…yeah, I was definitely ridiculous. That’s my goal. I make my own rules,” he said to his 1.1 million TikTok followers, as he went through some of the moments people shared from his music videos, including playing guitar on a woman's leg and washing someone's hair while he's fully clothed in the shower.

"My father always said when I asked him if he worked out, he'd say, 'The heaviest thing I lift is a leg.' I always loved that," he shared. "I think I should have had two or three girls, though. I should have had a whole band. Drums and all that."

When ET spoke with the actor on the Alliance for Children’s Rights 30th Anniversary Champions for Children's red carpet on Wednesday, he shared that he's working on a "new chapter" that includes putting out more music for his fans to enjoy,

"As I embark on this next chapter and prepare this new record and prepare to re-enter the music business, I just look forward to having fun with it," he said, adding that he's very grateful and appreciates all the accolades he's received in his career. "I'm very grateful but I really look forward to showing people what I think is possible musically when you’ve been doing hip hop for a long time."

He continued, "Q-Tip from A Tribe Called Quest executive produced it, we did the whole thing together and I think that the number one question people [will have] is, is it going to be stuck in a time warp or is it going to be chasing trends sounding ridiculous, which is it going to be? Neither. I got something for them."

LL first told ET about this upcoming album in November 2020, teasing that he couldn't explain the album's vibe "because it's not going to be what you expect."

"We've been working and having a lot of fun," he added. "[Q-Tip is] a real talented dude, really smart, and I think we have some really interesting music that people are going to be excited. I'm actually excited!"