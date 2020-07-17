Logic Introduces Son Bobby After Retirement Announcement

Logic already knows how he'll be spending his retirement -- with his son, Little Bobby. The rapper took to Instagram on Friday to reveal to fans that he had welcomed his first child with wife Brittney Noell. The news came one day after Logic shared that his forthcoming album, No Pressure, will be his last.

"Privacy with family is something that is very important to me. However my fans have been my family since this all started so I wanted to share with you a glimpse into the life I am now diving into head first," Logic -- whose real name is Sir Robert Bryson Hall II -- began his post on Friday, which featured a slideshow of pics of his baby boy. "I would like you to meet LB as we call him, Little Bobby. And my beautiful wife Brittney who is an incredible mother. These two make me the happiest man in the world and it’s a happiness nothing else has ever been able to fulfill."

"I know the news of retirement may be bittersweet when understanding the motives behind it. But worry not dear listener. I will still be here for you," he promised. "This will now if anything only allow me to focus more on not only my family. But YOU! My family reading this. Without the stress of this industry we can communicate more. Interact more, and I’m so excited for that. I love you and thank you so so much for being here with me all these years. Now let’s all kick back, love life and enjoy each day having fun... No Pressure."

Logic concluded, "RattPack for infinity! And all always... Peace, Love and Positivity!"

Logic's upcoming album, No Pressure, is set to release July 24. The 30-year-old rapper has had six very successful years in the spotlight, with four of his five previous albums going No. 1. His 2017 album, Everybody, included the five-times-platinum track "1-800-273-8255" (National Suicide Prevention Lifeline) featuring Alessia Cara and Khalid.

