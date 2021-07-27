Lorde Reveals What Surprised Her Most About Fame in 'Vogue's '73 Questions' Segment

Lorde got candid while answering 73 questions for Vogue in the latest installment of the magazine's popular segment.

The 24-year-old singer answered questions while walking through the New York Botanical Garden. Wearing black pants and a red bra top, Lorde had a hilarious answer when asked what has surprised her most about pop stardom.

"That right when you can afford to buy anything you want, you get given everything for free," she said. "It doesn't make any sense. Don't give us free stuff."

Lorde talked a little bit about her highly anticipated upcoming album, Solar Power, including what she's learned about producing her own music.

"To always trust my instinct because they're always right," she shared.

She also revealed the best advice she's gotten from her frequent collaborator, Jack Antonoff.

"Once he said to me, 'Don't let me ruin your life more than I already have,'" she said with a laugh. "He's a nut."

As for her private life, she explained why she chooses to hibernate in between releasing albums and what she chooses to do with the time.

"Well, I just have to go and live my life so that I have stuff to write about," she noted. "I like to cook and I like to be really available for my friends and family because I miss a lot of birthdays when I'm working."

Last month, Lorde dropped her single, "Solar Power," and announced that her album is coming soon. This is Lorde's first single since 2017, and first album since Melodrama, which was released June 2017.

The singer shared that her upcoming album is "a celebration of the natural world, an attempt at immortalizing the deep, transcendent feelings I have when I'm outdoors. In times of heartache, grief, deep love, or confusion, I look to the natural world for answers. I've learnt to breathe out, and tune in. This is what came through."