'Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days': Loren's Mom Threatens to Slap Her in Explosive Fight (Exclusive)

Tension between Loren and her mom, Marlene, has hit a boiling point. In this exclusive clip from Monday's new episode of Loren & Alexei: After The 90 Days, Loren and Marlene get into a blowout argument, with Marlene telling her daughter she would have slapped her in the face if other people weren't in the room.

Loren and her mom have been arguing about Loren and her husband, Alexei, seriously considering a move to Israel, which is where the two met during their season of 90 Day Fiancé. Marlene is completely against the idea and in this clip, she and Loren both accuse one another of being disrespectful while Loren's dad, Bryan, awkwardly stays silent. Loren heatedly yells at her mom, accusing her of being rude to her and Alexei and his family and also underestimating her as a person by telling everyone that she isn't capable of moving to Israel with her young kids. At one point, Marlene has had enough and tells Loren to "shut the f**k up."

"If I didn't have a room full of people, I'd probably slap you in the face because you're disrespectful -- to your mother," she says. "You know what? You don't talk to anyone else like that."

Marlene continues to argue with Loren, noting that she feels this way because Loren complains to her about Alexei leaving her to take care of the kids on her own while he does things like fishing.

Loren shoots back, "OK, mom, OK, you're so f**king perfect." Marlene then walks out of the room as Loren continues to argue back.

"Talk about a hypocrite," Loren tells her stunned dad. "Enjoy your trip. That was in-f**king-sane."

Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days airs Mondays at 10:30 p.m. ET/PT on TLC and Discovery+.