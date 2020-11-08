Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli Downsize to $9.5 Million New Home in Hidden Hills

Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli have purchased a new home. The couple are downsizing to a $9.5 million home in Hidden Hills, California, ET has learned.

Loughlin and Giannulli's new home boasts six bedrooms and nine bathrooms, and is located in a high-end section of Hidden Hills called Ashley Ridge. A source tells ET that the neighborhood's gated community offers privacy, making celebrities feel safe.



Tomer and Isidora Fridman of Compass represented the listing, while Arvin Haddad of The Agency represented Loughlin and Giannulli.

ET learned in July that Loughlin and Giannulli had sold their Bel-Air home, and that the property -- which had an original asking price of $28.65 million -- was in escrow and has passed contingencies. A source told ET at the time that while Loughlin and Giannulli did not get their asking price, they were still making a profit from the sale and were happy with the deal. The couple entertained multiple offers on the Spanish-style home, according to the source.

Loughlin and Giannulli's purchase of the Hidden Hills home comes nearly three months after they pleaded guilty for their role in the college admissions scandal, and just weeks before their upcoming sentencing date of Aug. 21.

The couple were accused of paying $500,000 in bribes to get their daughters, Olivia Jade and Isabella Rose, admitted to the University of Southern California as recruits for the crew team, though neither of them had ever participated in the sport. Loughlin and Giannulli initially pleaded not guilty to all charges, claiming their payments were donations to the school and not bribes.

In their plea deals, Loughlin agreed to serve two months in prison and two years of supervised release, pay a $150,000 fine, and complete 100 hours of community service, while Giannulli agreed to serve five months in prison and two years of supervised release, pay a $250,000 fine, and complete 250 hours of community service.

