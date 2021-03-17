Lori Loughlin 'Excited to Work Again' But 'Concerned' About Netflix Doc on College Scandal, Source Says

Lori Loughlin is ready to move forward after the college admissions scandal, and hopes others do as well. A source tells ET that the 56-year-old actress is trying to "focus on the positive" as Netflix's documentary on the case prepares to debut.

Operation Varsity Blues will cover the FBI investigation that exposed a scheme to fraud elite colleges around the nation -- and sent Loughlin and fellow actress Felicity Huffman to jail.

According to ET's source, Loughlin has been "concerned" about the Netflix documentary, which is set to debut on Friday. "She wants nothing more than for time to pass so people won't be talking about the college scandal anymore," the source says.

Last August, a judge accepted Loughlin's plea deal in the case, which stipulated that she serve two months in prison, be under two years of supervised release, pay a fine of $150,000 and complete 100 hours of community service. She began her sentence in October and was released less than two months later.

Her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, is currently serving his five-month prison sentence for his role in the scandal. As part of his plea deal, Giannulli will also have two years of supervised release, pay a fine of $250,000 and complete 250 hours of community service.

"Lori has missed Mossimo while he's been away. She is looking forward to him coming home to have some semblance of a normal life," ET's source says.

In the meantime, the source shares Loughlin "is just so relieved to be home" with daughters Bella, 22, and Olivia Jade, 21.

"She's spending a lot of time with them. They're all on the same page in that they are all ready to move on. She's so incredibly proud of her daughters' abilities to get past this, and she's thrilled they've been volunteering and helping in the community," the source says, adding, "Lori is also excited to work again."



"Lori's been offered many opportunities to open up about what she has been through, but she can't seem to find the right words. She fears no matter what she says, people can't get past this," the source shares. "At this point, she just wants to move forward and focus on the positive."

