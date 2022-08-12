'Love Actually' Turns 19: See the Cast Then and Now!

This year marks the 19th anniversary of Love, Actually, and to celebrate, ET is turning back the clock!

"It's quite kind of out there, isn't it?" Thompson said of her initial thoughts on the film as she sat down with Diane Sawyer for a new anniversary special. "And then Hugh came up behind me as we were walking out and said, 'Correct me if I'm wrong, but is that the most psychotic thing we've ever been in?' I just thought, 'What is he talking about?'"

As for Grant, he admitted that he was dreading his infamous dance scene from the moment he first read the script, however, he made the most of it.

"I will give myself this credit, it was my idea to have that secretary lady catch me...genius," he shared. "And to this day, there's many people, and I agree with them, who think it's the most excruciating scene ever committed to celluloid, but then some people like it."

