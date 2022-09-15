'Love Is Blind: After the Altar' Sneak Peek: Natalie Accuses Shaina of a 'Secret Relationship' With Shayne

They may have left the altar behind them, but not the drama! The cast of season 2 of Love Is Blind is back for an After the Altar special, and in this shocking new sneak peek clip, exes Natalie Lee and Shayne Jansen are still at odds following their at-the-altar split.

In the new clip, the cast is getting together for a theme party when Shaina Hurley arrives with her new man, Christos Lardakis. Natalie is clearly upset by Shaina's presence, accusing her co-star in an aside interview of causing further rifts between her and Shayne.

"Seeing Shaina is tough," Natalie says. "Shayne and I were so close to having forever love that we actually talked about giving it another chance. But because of the flirtatious messages, the door is closed forever."

Natalie claims that there was more than just flirtatious messages between Shaina and Shayne.

"Beyond the flirtatious messages, much more has happened," she says. "I thought that keeping the truth in would help me move on with my life. But I think instead it was really hurting me. I need to tell my truth. It's not fair that I'm lying for people that have lied to me."

So what is this truth?

"I think she was in a secret relationship with Shayne," Natalie says of Shaina. "She's continued to lie and be dishonest and when confronted with the truth, continues to either deflect or deny it, and I don't need that anymore."

Love Is Blind: After the Altar airs Friday, Sept. 16 and Love Is Blind season 3 premieres Oct. 19 on Netflix.