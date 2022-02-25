'Love Is Blind' Season 2: Natalie Details Her Pre-Wedding Fight With Shayne (Exclusive)

Spoilers ahead! If you have not watched all 10 episodes of Love Is Blind season 2, bookmark this for later or proceed with caution.

In one of the Love Is Blind wedding-packed finale's biggest shockers, Natalie Lee and Shayne Jansen, who had seemed set to tie the knot, had an explosive off-camera fight the night before their nuptials.

Little was said about the fight during the episode, with Natalie revealing she'd asked Shayne if he'd had too much to drink and he got "really, really angry" with her.

She tearfully shared that her fiancé had told her he "hated" her and that she was "the worst thing" to happen to him.

The fight led Natalie to say no at the altar after Shayne had already said "I do," leading to another tense exchange between the pair outside of the venue.

ET's Will Marfuggi spoke with Natalie via Zoom about the fight, asking for some details on what went down behind the scenes.

"It wasn't just one thing," Natalie tells ET of the fight. "It was an accumulation of a lot of different things. I think the pressure of our wedding also played a part into that, of feeling like we have to make a decision really quickly."

Netflix

Ultimately, Natalie says that the fight was about their "differences" as a couple.

"I think it's our different approaches to finances, our different approaches to just general lifestyle," she shares. "And, I think just the feeling of making a lot of compromises may have gotten to him. And just... and I think he held that in for a bit, and it came out that night."

Of their post-wedding conversation in which Shayne said he needed some time to think about whether or not he could move forward in a relationship with her, Natalie says she understood what he was saying.

"I knew, at that moment, he was going through a bunch of emotions, as well. So, at that time, I respected how he was feeling, and I had to accept it," she says. "It was tough to hear, for sure, but I understand why he said what he did, in that moment."

She adds that until the pre-wedding fight, she was prepared to marry Shayne on the show.

"Before that fight, I was 100 percent going to say, 'I do,'" she admits. "So, it was really tough after the fight to make that decision for myself, that I had to say, 'no,' knowing I was going to disappoint not only his family, but mine, as well."

Natalie adds that after her parents' initial hesitation over the engagement, her mom and Shayne's mom had really bonded.

"Our moms got really close. They started texting every day, after meeting each other," she reveals. "They were so supportive of the relationship. So, I think it was really hard for them, knowing it wasn't going to happen, too... But, they were very supportive of my ultimate decision."

As for other signs that they might not say their "I dos," Natalie says that there was a moment in the pods, which watching back was a red flag to her.

"I think the situation in the pods when Shayne calls me Shaina -- I think, just watching that as a viewer, I didn't realize, at the time, how unhealthy that conversation was," she says. "For me, watching it, I was like, 'Yeah, that was a red flag.'"

All 10 episodes of Love Is Blind are currently streaming on Netflix.