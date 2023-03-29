'Love Is Blind' Season 4: Are Micah and Paul Still Together?

SPOILER ALERT: If you haven't watched the first five episodes of season 4 of Love Is Blind, proceed with caution.

As one of the standout players (for better or worse) on the new season of Love Is Blind, viewers seem instantly interested in 27-year-old marketing manager Micah Lussier.

The Seattle-based contestant fell for two men in the pods -- Kwame Appiah and Paul Peden. Ultimately, she cut Kwame loose and made things official with Paul.

The pair got engaged and had a sweet first interaction. But once they got to Mexico, things seemingly got more complicated for the couple.

Micah came face-to-face with Kwame and there was an instant attraction between the exes. After a flirtatious and at-times heated interaction poolside, Kwame's fiancée, Chelsea Griffin, expressed that she was upset by their behavior. Kwame told Chelsea he felt he needed closure with Micah and when she asked if he got it, he said, "Not fully but enough."

In the trailer for the remainder of the season, we see that this is not the last interaction Micah and Kwame have. The pair is seen talking at a gathering once they are back in Seattle.

"I think about you. I worry about you. I'm hoping that you're happy," Micah tells Kwame.

And both Micah and Kwame asks the other if they think they're questioning their decision.

Netflix

And Micah's bestie, Irina, also confesses to her that she's developed some feelings for Paul. In one scene, Micah tells Paul that Irina's confession has left her questioning their relationship.

Meanwhile, Micah is seen showing her parents her engagement ring and introducing them to Paul. She's also seen being confronted by a blonde woman, who says, "You're meant to have the best wedding of your life, but this isn't it. This isn't it," as Micah puts her hand over her mouth.

So what does that mean for Micah and Paul's future?

Though the contestants on Love Is Blind famously wipe their social media pages prior to the finale airing, Paul, Micah and Irina are all still following one another and liking each other's posts.

Netflix

However, during a recent episode of her podcast, Out of the Pods,Love Is Blind alum Natalie Lee claimed to have some "production sources" who claimed that Micah was "not genuine," and speculated on the outcome of Micah and Paul's relationship.

"This is just now my own assumptions, but also based on what I've heard about them through my sources, I think they've decided to stay in a friendship and continue on just for screen time," Natalie said.

When ET spoke with Micah prior to the episodes airing, she insisted that she never intended to switch fiancés.

"When I ended it with Kwame, I was done with Kwame for good," she told ET. "I think how I interact with people is a little flirty. Maybe it's because that's what I've done my whole life... but that's how I talk. It's how I interact with people. But there was no question in my mind once I chose Paul that I was with Paul and I was not going back to Kwame. But I could get how that could be confusing given our conversations."

Time will tell what will happen for this couple, but Micah has been outspoken since the first episodes dropped, apologizing for her "emotionally immature" behavior.

New episodes of Love Is Blind drop Friday, March 31 on Netflix.