Love Is Blind' Season 4: Are Tiffany and Brett Still Together?

SPOILER ALERT: If you haven't watched the first five episodes of Love Is Blind season 4, proceed with caution.

Every season of Love Is Blindhas that one couple -- the pair who don't appear to be a hot mess and who might actually go the distance (the Lauren and Cameron and Alexa and Brennons, if you will). After the first five episodes of season 4 dropped on March 24, 37-year-old client lead recruiter Tiffany Pennywell and 36-year-old Brett Brown appeared to be that couple.

The pair had an instant connection in the pods, opening up to one another and sharing some of their emotional struggles. Apart from one awkward incident where Tiffany accidentally fell asleep while Brett was confessing his love for her, the pair has seemingly not hit a single snag in their love story. Their romantic Mexico getaway was filled with sweet declarations of love and some NSFW moments as the pair got to know each other physically.

But when Netflix teased the upcoming episodes, fans got a bit nervous for Tiffany and Brett's future. In one scene, the couple is shown at dinner as Tiffany appears to be in tears and another woman says, "I know where you live and I'mma come find you."

Netflix

Netflix also revealed that the couple does make it to the altar, but things aren't necessarily looking good there either. Tiffany is seen facing her man looking very upset as she cries and Brett shakes his head.

Brett is seen getting dressed in his wedding tux, saying, "This should be a day of no surprises. This should not happen."

The contestants on Love Is Blind are known for wiping their social media pages of any details about their relationship status. But ET has done some digging online to see if there are any clues pointing toward the future of Tiffany and Brett.

Both Tiffany and Brett are following one another as well as several other co-stars from this season. Brett is also following several of Tiffany's friends who are not co-stars and they are following him back.

It seems the experience of being on Love Is Blind has been a stressful one for Brett, who posted a thank you to his followers earlier this month after his casting news was announced.

"I'm not someone who typically deals with anxiety but knowing it would finally be out there had me feeling all kinds of ways," Brett wrote at the time. "However, whatever anxiety I had has now turned into (mostly) excitement! I truly can't wait to relive the experience and for everyone to see my journey."

Brett Brown/Instagram Stories

Their actual future remains to be seen, but we're crossing all our fingers for these two.

New episodes of Love Is Blind season 4 will be released on Friday, March 31.