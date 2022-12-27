'Love Is Blind' Star Alexa Reveals Whether She and Brennon Have a Prenup

"No we never had one. I also never asked for one," Alexa explained of a prenuptial agreement during a recent Instagram fan Q&A. "It's something that Brennon brought up and asked about getting on to protect me. It's just something I wasn't interested in doing."

Alexa went on to note that there's "nothing wrong" with getting a prenup for those that choose to go that route.

Netflix

She and her hubby had some fun during the Q&A when one fan asked if they were legally married after their televised wedding. She confirmed that they are, sharing a photo of them holding their marriage license a few days before their Netflix nuptials.

Instagram

Brennon jokingly pretended that this was news to him, saying, "I gotta call my lawyer, get some accounts moved over."

Though the pair are going strong, plenty of Love Is Blind couples have not survived after the show has aired.

Seasons 1-3 of Love Is Blind are currently streaming on Netflix.