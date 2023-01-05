'Love Is Blind' Star Jessica Batten Is Pregnant, Expecting First Child With Husband Ben McGrath

Love is baby! Love Is Blindseason 1 star Jessica Batten is expecting her first child. The reality TV standout took to Instagram on Thursday to share the news, posting photos of herself and her husband, Ben McGrath, posing for sweet pregnancy pics of the announcement.

"New Year, Same Me, New Mom! 🤰✨" Jessica captioned the pics, which featured her, wearing a brown velvet cutout dress, and her husband's hands forming a heart over her stomach. "Sending the best wishes and blessings your way in 2023🙏✨ We’re excited and humbled to share we will welcome our baby into the world and into our growing family in early June ♥️ Ahh!!!"

The pair tied the knot in August after more than two years together. This is the first child for Jessica, while her husband is dad to two kids from a previous relationship.

Jessica made a name for herself on season 1 of Love Is Blind. She was perceived as the show's villain after getting engaged to Mark Cuevas but later showing interest in contestant Matthew Barnett, who is currently married to Amber Pike, whom he met on the show.

ET spoke with Jessica back in March 2020, where she said she's "grown a ton" since leaving the show. Her ex-fiancé Mark previously told ET that he only wishes her the best.

"We went through something together, and I want her to be the most successful person out there," Mark said at the time. "If she ever did need me, just wanted to talk, I'd be there. I can thank [her] for everything. Like, who I am today is because of what we did [together]. That's why I hope that people stop giving her so much flak because we were both just two people trying to figure it out. Now we're here and we're two better people for it."

As for Mark, he and his wife, Aubrey, have welcomed two sons together, Ace and Axton.