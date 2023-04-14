'Love Is Blind' Star Kwame Defends His Altar Decision By Sharing Unaired Footage of Romance With Chelsea

SPOILER ALERT: If you haven't watched season 4 of Love Is Blind, proceed with caution.

Kwame Appiah is speaking his truth amid criticism of his relationship with now-wife Chelsea Griffin. The Love Is Blind season 4 contestant was portrayed as being very hesitant in his relationship with Chelsea on the Netflix series.

There has been much criticism online about his flirting with ex Micah Lussier both in Mexico and back home in Seattle at Chelsea's birthday party. And Kwame is shown multiple times having concerns and disagreements with Chelsea about their communication style, his relocation to Seattle, Washington, from Portland, Oregon, and his mother's objection to their marriage.

So when it came time to make a decision at the altar, many fans were surprised that both Chelsea and Kwame said "I do" and got married.

On Friday after the Love Is Blind season finale dropped, Kwame took to Instagram to share behind-the-scenes photos and videos from his and Chelsea's love story.

"All of this content was taken during our engagement, when the big cameras weren’t on us. We got to enjoy life, and communicate, in the ways that feel most natural to us," Kwame shared. "Just a quick response to anyone saying 'they have no chemistry', or 'they don’t even love each other'.. based on what you saw, I don’t blame you for thinking that. But actually, we had the MOST fun together falling in love!"

Kwame got some love and support from his co-stars. Brett Brown, who tied the knot with Tiffany Pennywell on the show, commented on the post, writing, "Beautiful post Kwame! What is shown on tv is such a boiled down version of all of our relationships for the good and bad. Glad you’re showing your relationship on your terms 🙌🏾"

And Bliss Poureetezadi, who tied the knot with Zack Goytowski, also commented, implying that Kwame and Chelsea are still together.

"Team Kwame and Chelsea forever!! We see your beautiful relationship every time we are together. What a beautiful couple!" Bliss wrote.

ET's Will Marfuggi spoke with Chelsea prior to her wedding episode airing, and she teased, "Reality TV, it sucks you in and it makes you think you know everything, when in reality, you don't. I'm proud and happy with my trajectory. Some people on the show did not get so lucky."

Season 4 of Love Is Blind is streaming on Netflix and the live reunion special will be released at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday, April 16.