'Love Is Blind' Star Micah Lussier Responds to Alum Natalie Lee's Criticisms of Her (Exclusive)

ET's Will Marfuggi spoke with Micah during a press day for her season in Seattle, Washington, about Natalie's comments, which she made during the premiere of her and co-star Deepti Vempati's podcast, Out of the Pods, last week.

At the time, Natalie cited "production sources" saying that Micah "isn't very genuine" when it comes to her relationship with Paul Peden, whom she gets engaged to during season 4.

"I think that she should have taken the time to talk to me or Paul before saying something like that," Micah tells ET of Natalie. "She went through this experience. She knows how things can be portrayed or feel. I'm sure she went through the same thing with [Natalie's ex] Shayne [Jansen], so I think that maybe she should have given me a little grace, especially in something that's so incredibly untrue."

Natalie went on to speculate that Micah and Paul don't get married in the show's finale, noting, "I think they've decided to stay in a friendship and continue on just for screen time."

Micah says she'd "consider" appearing on Natalie and Deepti's podcast to clear the air if invited, but that she has her reservations based on Natalie's past comments.

"At this point, it's like, if things aren't going to be checked and sourced, it doesn't give me a lot of hope that it's something that I want to put myself in," Micah notes. "Why would I subject myself to that?"

New episodes of Love Is Blind season 4 drop Friday, April 7. The finale airs Friday, April 14, and the live reunion special will stream on Sunday, April 16 on Netflix.