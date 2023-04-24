'Love Is Blind' Star Micah Lussier Says She Will 'Always Be Friends' With Ex Paul Peden's Mom

Things might be over between former Love Is Blind season 4 couple Micah Lussier and Paul Peden, but that doesn't mean she's not still close with his look-alike mom, Elizabeth.

Elizabeth appeared on the show and had an instant bond with Micah, welcoming her with open arms and many people pointed out the similarities between her and her would-be daughter-in-law.

Though Micah and Paul were the only couple not to say yes at the altar this season, Micah recently shared during an Instagram fan Q&A that she and Elizabeth have stayed in touch.

"Do you still talk to Paul's mom??? Y'all were so cute together," one fan asked.

"We do. She has been an amazing support system for me!" Micah shared. "Even though we aren't family, we will always be friends, and luckily for her and I, Paul supports that!"

Elizabeth showed her support for Micah back in March amid viewer criticism of the contestant's "mean girl" behavior.

"To know @micah.lussier is to love Micah! The mean things being said about her are baseless. She is kind and tender hearted. I love 💗 this sweet girl 💖" Elizabeth wrote at the time.

Though things might be chummy between Micah and Elizabeth, they're a bit icier between Micah and Paul.

ET spoke with both contestants right after the reunion special was filmed earlier this month, where they expressed their frustrations with one another.

Micah addressed Paul's on-camera post-wedding comments, where he said he couldn't picture her as a mother and couldn't see marrying her anytime in the next 10 years.

"I think I've always held a place in my heart that maybe there was a future for Paul and I and after hearing that, not only is there obviously not, but there kind of never was," she told ET. "And I feel a little duped. I think growing, moving on and moving forward is what's on the horizon."

She added that she has no intention of trying to hash things out further with her ex.

"I don't need to hear any more. It's OK," she said. "I want him to be happy. I want to be happy. I think we've said what we're going to say."

As for Paul, he took offense to the way the reunion questioning portrayed his decision to say no.

"I think it was extremely reductive in the way that they dismissed all nuance and complexity in why I said no," he shared of his altar moment. "It was framed as, the reason that I said no was that she wasn't able to fill a mothering role and a nurturing atmosphere and whatever. That was one piece of the puzzle. It was incredibly complex, but that was the answer. That was the reason why. And that's just a fraction of the story."