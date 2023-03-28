'Love Is Blind' Star Raven Shares First Photo With New Boyfriend After SK Cheating Scandal

Soft launch? Love Is Blind star Raven Ross is debuting her new man on social media... well, sort of. The 29-year-old Pilates instructor took to Instagram on Monday to post some photos of her recent trip to the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

"Philly is a good jawn 😎," she captioned the pics.

In her second shot, Raven is seen posing in front of a man in a baseball hat whose arms are up and covering his face.

Though she didn't tag the man, Raven made it clear in the comments section that he is, in fact, the mystery man she's talked about dating since her 2022 split from fiancé SK Alagbada.

Several commenters and LIB alums referred to the pics as a "soft launch" and "medium launch," phrases used to describe new couples' first social media pics that don't reveal the other's identity.

"It's giving no face no case," Raven replied to fellow Love Is Blind star Natalie Lee.

When another commenter wrote, "I like my launches medium well," Raven replied, "cause it's been cooking 😂."

Raven appeared on season 3 of Love Is Blind where she and SK got engaged only for him to say "I do not" at the altar. Still the pair reunited after filming and announced in the reunion episode that they had rekindled their romance. In the season's After the Altar special, SK proposed a second time and shortly after, Raven and SK announced that they had ended their romance amid cheating allegations against the business school student.

In February, Raven told ET of SK's alleged cheating, "I found out on TikTok with the rest of the world. That's how it happened and it's OK now, but, yeah, when the world found out was when I learned about it too and we had to process that together."

Earlier this month, Raven revealed that she is in a relationship after her split from SK, but that she wasn't sure when she would go public with the romance.

"Girl, I am traumatized. No, just kidding. Eventually, down the line," she said during her Amazon Live! "Workout Essentials" stream. "We’re figuring it out. He is such a great human, and I’m literally so obsessed. So I really want to share that with you guys, and I’m excited about it."

That being said, Raven added, "But we’ve just got to give it a little more time. I think I’m definitely in my, like, privacy girl era. But when the time comes, it’s on, and we’re going to do it."