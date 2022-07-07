'Love Is Blind' Star Shaina Hurley Marries Christos Lardakis in Greece After Courthouse Wedding

It's a destination wedding! Shaina Hurley celebrated her marriage to Christos Lardakis with a ceremony in Greece after legally tying the knot in Chicago earlier this month.

The Love Is Blindreality star exchanged vows with Lardakis for a second time at the Island Art & Taste gallery in Vouliagmeni, Greece.

"It was beautiful and they were surrounded by all the people who love them most," a source told People on Friday.

TMZ first reported the couple's stateside wedding earlier this month. According to the website, the couple became wife and husband at a courthouse with only Lardakis' daughter and a friend in attendance. In photos published by TMZ, the bride wore a white wrap dress and fascinator for the special occasion while the groom opted for a gray suit.

The pair's Greece nuptials appeared to offer a much more extravagant celebration. In photos obtained by People, Hurley donned a floor-length lace gown with long sleeves and a deep v-neck. Lardakis wore a black suit, and the venue was dressed white tables and a set of crystal glasses stacked in the shape of a wedding cake.

Hurley reposted a video of the couple on the dance floor to her Instagram Story, along with a sultry grid post album of photos to Instagram, featuring what appears to be a simpler silk dress while the couple spent time together on the beach.

Before saying yes to Lardakis, fans watched Hurley's ill-fated engagement to Kyle Abrams unravel on the second season of Love Is Blind in February.

"At the end of the day, I should have said, 'No,' and stuck to my gut and I didn't," Hurley told ET. "I completely regret that because I could have avoided a lot further messiness and drama. I'm working on it. And it goes back to my people-pleasing and I didn't want to hurt him. And at the end of the day, he ended up getting hurt."

As for her depiction on the hit Netflix show, she urged fans to consider the genre.

"What was portrayed is not who I am. I am not a home wrecker," she said. "I feel that people should just understand and take it in that this is reality television, and if they wanted something more, just watch a documentary."