'Love Is Blind' Star Shayne Jansen Shows Off Physical Transformation After One Year: 'I Truly Love Myself'

ThoughLove Is Blind fans just recently got to know Shayne Jansen for his romance with Natalie Lee on season 2, the 32-year-old broker has been hard at work in the year since his time filming the Netflix reality series.

Over the weekend, Shayne posted two shirtless selfies one year apart.

"It’s amazing when you prioritize yourself and you look as good as you feel," Shayne captioned the pics. "I’ve come a long way in a year and I can finally say I truly love myself."

Shayne's second pic is at the gym and features the reality star showing off his chiseled abs and toned muscles.

His co-star, Nick Thompson, jokingly commented on the post, "Maybe I should finally agree to work out with you."

As fans saw in the season 2 finale and reunion special, Shayne and Natalie were going strong until the night before their wedding when they got into a big fight. Though they gave their romance a second chance after the cameras stopped rolling, it ultimately didn't work out between them.

"It was very tough seeing her," Shayne told ET after the reunion taped. "The feelings got brought back up and I definitely just wanted to hug her."

For more from Shayne's ex, Natalie, watch ET's exclusive interview below.