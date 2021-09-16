'Love Is Blind's Jessica Batten Is Engaged to Boyfriend Ben McGrath

As for why she didn't bring Ben with her to the After the Altar special, Jessica said they had agreed it would be best for her to go alone.



"I love our relationship. As much as I'd love to share it, the hatred that I got from that first show, it was hard but I could also see it for what it was," she explained. "If I had people commenting on my relationship I would take that very hard, so it's not something we want to put on public display. Also, the thing that was more important for us was for me to walk back into that room of people alone. Because the narrative that I'd like to try to flip is that happiness is a relationship, or happiness ends in marriage and a family."



"The last year, though I love my relationship and it's been really great to have, I got through on my own accord and standing in the mess myself," she added. "So it was really important to me, and to him, that I was able to walk in there alone. Because I think that's the better story ... I saved myself. It was important to me to show up in that way."