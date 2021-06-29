'Love Island' Season 3 Cast: Meet the 12 Islanders Looking for Love

Aloha, Love Island!
CBS' paradise of pleasure returns for season 3 in just a little over a week and it's time to meet the 12 islanders entering the villa for their shot at love -- and the $100,000 grand prize. Among the new crop of singles are a COVID-19 relief worker, a psychiatric nurse, a personal trainer and a budtender ranging in age from 23 to 28.
Following CBS' directive last November that its reality shows feature casts that are at least 50 percent diverse starting in 2021, the network has stayed true to its word with half of the Love Island cast being BIPOC.
With the villa relocating to Hawaii following stints in Fiji (season 1) and Las Vegas (season 2), Love Island is also featuring 15 hours of extra content exclusively on the ViacomCBS streaming service Paramount+, that's deemed "too hot for broadcast," including "unfiltered glimpses into the villa and fiery episodes."
Following the 90-minute premiere after Big Brother on July 7, Love Island will air new episodes Thursday, Friday and Sunday during its first week before airing continuous episodes Tuesdays through Fridays, as well as Sundays, for the remainder of the season.
Host Arielle Vandenberg and narrator Matthew Hoffman return, as well as the popular twist Casa Amor. Viewers will be able to vote on the Love Island app all season, having input on who goes on dates, who’s at risk from being dumped from the Island and who they pick as their favorites. One couple will be crowned the winners of Love Island at the end of the season.
Meet the 12 islanders who will be looking for romance on Love Island below.
Olivia Kaiser
Age: 28
Business Owner
Anchorage, AK
Kyra Lizama
Age: 23
COVID Relief Worker
Honolulu, HI
Trina Njoroge
Age: 24
Psychiatric Nurse
Hacienda Heights, CA
Cashay Proudfoot
Age: 25
Waitress
Brooklyn, NY
Shannon St. Claire
Age: 24
Controller at Construction Company
Bucks County, PA
Korey Gandy
Age: 28
Rental Car Agent
Virginia Beach, VA
Josh Goldstein
Age: 24
College Athlete
Haverhill, MA
Jeremy Hershberg
Age: 27
Personal Trainer
New York, NY
Melvin “Cinco” Holland, Jr.
Age: 25
Delivery Driver
Ashburn, VA
Christian Longnecker
Age: 24
Coffee Company Owner
Oahu, HI
Will Moncada
Age: 26
Budtender
Colombia
Javonny Vega
Age: 26
Real Estate Investor
Boca Raton, FL
Love Island premieres Wednesday, July 7 at 9:30 p.m. ET/PT after Big Brother on CBS. For more, watch below.
