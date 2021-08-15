'Love Island' Season 3 Crowns a Winning Couple

A Love Island couple has been crowned the winner!

Season 3 has had its fair shares of ups and downs, heartbreaks and romances, and plenty of drama. But on Sunday's finale, it all came down to just four couples; Alana Paolucci and Charlie Lynch, Bailey Marshall and Jeremy Hershberg, Kyra Lizama and Will Moncada, and Olivia Kaiser and Korey Gandy.

Emotions were running high as Kyra questioned Will's true feelings for her after the rest of the girls in the villa and her own father mentioned that he might not be 100 percent all in. Meanwhile, Alana still struggled with Charlie showing more of a personality, Bailey wanted more reassurance that Jeremy was into her, and Korey hoped Olivia's feelings were sincere.

Ultimately, when it came time to announce who the winning couple was, host Arielle Vandenberg revealed that America's favorite twosome was... Olivia and Korey!

Thefriends-turned-lovers had one last big decision to make before departing the villa and returning to the real world. Picking up the lucky envelope containing the $100,000, Korey had to choose whether to keep the money or split the grand prize between the two.

"This is literally the easiest decision of my life," Korey said. "Obviously I'm going to split it!"

Season 3 of Love Island was filled with twists and turns. Fan-favorite couple Josh Goldstein and Shannon St. Clair's time in the Hawaiian villa came to an abrupt and heartbreaking end earlier this month, when Josh broke the news to the other islanders that his older sister, Lindsey, had unexpectedly died the night before after suddenly falling ill.

Coupled up since Day 1, the two left the villa to go to Josh's home state of Massachusetts to be with family. He credited his sister for encouraging him to sign up for the reality show and ultimately helping him meet Shannon.

"I'm doing as well as I can be during these circumstances. Shannon's support has been unbelievable. She came back to my hometown with me and met my entire family and all my friends," Josh told ET via video chat. "And seeing so many faces that I love come together and support me and my family at this time has been unbelievable. Everybody that's reached out on social media or text message or a phone call, we've seen everything. It's been a lot and it's been a really hectic couple of days. Very overwhelming, but I really do appreciate all the support."

Meanwhile after getting dumped from the island, Cashay "Cash" Proudfoot -- who was in a love triangle with Melvin "Cinco" Holland Jr. and Trina Njoroge -- found her happy ending. Cash opened up to ET about reconnecting with Cinco after she had a layover in his Virginia hometown before a flight to New York, and decided to stay with him on a whim.

"This is no average fairytale story, let me tell you that," she told ET. "It's been really nice that I'm able to be out here and actually follow my heart and talk to him and explore that connection."

