'Love Island's Cely Vazquez and Johnny Middlebrooks Break Up

Cely Vazquez and Johnny Middlebrooks are calling it quits. The Love Islandstars have broken up, Cely announced on Twitter on Saturday.

"Because you've all been such a close part of our relationship, I wanted to share with you that Johnny and I are no longer together," she wrote. "While our relationship has been public from the start, I do ask that you respect this decision and our privacy during this time."

"There is no reason to speculate, I am so thankful for our time together, but now it's simply time for each of us to focus on our own personal journey," Cely added. "I hope that you continue to support each of us individually as we move forward, heal and continue to follow our dreams."

The pair appear to have split on good terms, with Johnny thanking Cely for their time together on his Instagram Story.

"Thank you so much for everything. I appreciate the time we spent together on this unforgettable journey," he wrote. "I will forever cherish the fun we had, the laughs we shared, and the memories we created. Thank you to all of the fans who loved and supported us the whole way through. Much love."

Johnny and Cely got together early on season two of Love Island USA, and despite a Casa Amor setback (or maybe because of it), they ended their time on the show as runner-ups. In an interview with ET just after the finale, they said they were planning to relocate to the same city.

"I'm going to Sacramento. He's going to Virginia for a while, but we're both moving to L.A. very, very soon so we'll be near each other," Cely revealed, adding that she's hoping that BFF Justine will be joining her as a roommate.

"We're about to jump into this thing. We're about to hit the ground running," Johnny agreed. "This is exciting for both of us just being on the outside with each other. Moving to the same city, I feel like, is the best move for us just because we're going to be close. We're going to see each other. We're so used to being around each other each and every second of the day. Being with each other is kind of what we want to do."

