Luann de Lesseps Sets the Record Straight on Constantine Maroulis Dating 3 'RHONY' Stars

"I didn’t date Constantine," de Lesseps candidly said while on SiriusXM’s The Michelle Collins Show on Friday. "Constantine has been in my cabaret show [Countess and Friends]. He is a great guy. Let's just say that we had, like, a flirt. I wouldn’t say I dated Constantine."

"I was showing the girls a picture of Constantine on the show and that’s when I discovered that he had dated Tinsley," she continued. "And I spoke to him and he said, ‘I didn’t date Ramona. We hung out, but I didn’t date Ramona.'"

De Lesseps added that as the rumors circulated, the singer texted her. "And he's like, 'What?!' Anyway, he's a great [guy.] I love Constantine. He's a great singer and he is sexy."

In an Aug. 13 RHONY episode, de Lesseps showed Singer a photo of an American Idol "winner" (Maroulis came in sixth place during season 4) while in Mexico. Singer saw the snap and revealed she also dated the mystery man and "so has Tinsley." The singer's face was blurred to viewers, but fans quickly deciphered who it was.

Maroulis spoke about his relationships with the three ladies during an episode of the Behind the Velvet Rope With David Yontef podcast on Aug. 16.

"I didn't really know what was happening and sure enough ... I guess I got a million calls about it. A couple of people sent me the video and I was like, 'Oh yeah. OK. Yeah, they're definitely talking about me!'" he said. "Tinsley and I, like, legitimately went out many years ago during the height of Rock of Ages."

"Tinsley went through a lot and I was there for her, I'd like to think. People thought it was totally fake, it wasn't though, it was real," he said, mentioning that he broke things off after she called him her "boyfriend." "She's gonna hate me for saying this, but once she started calling me her boyfriend, I was like, 'What?' I don't like titles, is that terrible?"

He also explained that he and de Lesseps "enjoyed each other's company" and had "chemistry" while he performed in her cabaret show. As for Singer, he said, "Ramona is amazing. Ramona I might've met before I met Luanne, met before a lot of them."

"She's just a lot of fun and I don't drink or smoke anymore, not for a long time ... [but] we've had some drinks together and she's got a great body and she's got a great personality and she's got a great apartment," he noted.

