Lucy Liu Joins Helen Mirren as Co-Villain of 'Shazam! Fury of the Gods'

Shazam! Fury of the Gods won't be the first time we've rooted for the bad guys, but it will be the first time we've wanted the villains to win when the superheroes are children. But that's what happens when you cast Lucy Liu and Helen Mirren as your baddies.

ET can confirm that Liu has joined the cast of the Shazam! sequel as the villainous Kalypso, a second daughter of Atlas and sister to Hespera (Mirren). "Shazam" is, of course, an acronym made up of the six Greek gods, with the first "A" standing for Atlas. Neither villain appears in the comics, however.

Mirren's own casting was announced in March.

"I am privileged to join the team of incredible artists who join together to create the wonder world of Shazam!" she exclusively told ET. "And it was my stepson's favorite as a kid. We have family photos of him dressed as Shazam from 42 years ago!"



Shazam! director David F. Sandberg is returning for the sequel, which will once again star Asher Angel as Billy Batson, who upon reciting the titular magic word transforms into a superpowered adult (played by Zachary Levi).

Shazam! Fury of the Gods is set for release on June 2, 2023.