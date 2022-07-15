Ludacris Teases 'Fast X' and Reflects on Paul Walker's Legacy (Exclusive)

Ludacris can't wait for audiences to see Fast X. ET's Matt Cohen recently spoke with the Karma's World creator and star, who teased what fans can expect from the next flick in the Fast and Furious franchise, which he's been a part of since 2 Fast 2 Furious in 2013.

"Every single movie I am thinking... 'How can we [top this]? How can you top space?' Like, come on, man," Ludacris admits, before teasing that fans will be "very surprised" by what awaits in Fast X.

"There's some twists. There's more turns," he adds. "There's even more characters being introduced that are going to blow your mind... There's a lot of takeaways from the next one. It comes out next year."

One person who won't be a part of Fast X is Paul Walker, an original star of the franchise who died in 2013. Walker will, however, be immortalized with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame this year, a honor that Ludacris is also set to receive.

"It means something to me to receive a Hollywood Star of Fame, but no words can explain what it means to be honored the same year as my brother," Ludacris tells ET. "... It's emotional just thinking about it, but it’s an honor. That is, whew, it's a deep one, man. I’m just thankful."

Ludacris adds of Walker, "He was the most humble individual on Earth. He was always about giving back... He just continues to inspire me to do more."

Though Walker is gone, Ludacris noted that the late actor lives on through his 23-year-old daughter, Meadow Walker.

"He lives on through her and she is an absolutely amazing human being," he says. "We're able to chop it up with her. I think she's a consultant on [Fast X]. The legacy lives on. It's out of this world."

Fast X means the Fast and Furious franchise is living on too, but for how long?

"I was happy to do 2 Fast 2 Furious, just one of them. Next thing you know [it's Fast] 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, out of this world, unbelievable," Ludacris says, adding that he "will be perfectly find" when the franchise does eventually end.

"I'm so thankful for what we've done, and it was far beyond my wildest expectations," he says. "... We have so many phenomenal life memories throughout this journey. It's been over 20 years, man. [It's] amazing to even think about it."

Even after the franchise concludes, Ludacris is certain that he'll remain close to his co-stars, including Vin Diesel, Tyrese Gibson and more.

"The Fast family is truly like a real family offscreen. We are the luckiest cast in the entire world. Trust me, most movies when they yell cut, everybody goes their separate ways," he says. "Our kids know each other. They're like best friends... Our kids love it so much 'cause they're like, 'Oh, that's Uncle Vin. Oh, that's Uncle Tyrese.' They really call them uncle... it's the best thing in the world."

In addition to being a part of the Fast family, Ludacris counts his kids -- Karma, 20, Cai, 8, Cadence, 7, Chance, 11 months -- as his inspiration for much of his work.

"They've got me wrapped around their finger, all of them," he admits. "I think the best thing about being a girl dad is that they inspire me to do things like [Karma's World], because I want the world to be a better place for them."

That's especially true for his eldest daughter, Karma, whom Ludacris named his animated Netflix series, which recently debuted its third season, after.

"I started this when my daughter was 6 and now, she's 20 years old. This is 14 years in the making, man," he says of Karma's World. "We went through so many hoops and ups and downs... but to be at a season 3, it lets me know that all that hard work and all that time, it was well worth it, because everyone is receiving this Karma's World Netflix show phenomenally and I couldn't be more proud."

Ludacris believes that the show "is resonating with people so much, because a lot of the episodes are based on things that my daughter actually went through." And though Karma shares her name with the show, Ludacris' other daughters are involved in the series too.

"They are consultants," he says of his kids. "What better way to work than to work with your children? They're telling me what fashion works on the different characters, what they like, what they don't like. I use them as my springboard in order to make this show successful."

As for how long the series can go, Ludacris believes "the sky's the limit."

"The Fast and Furious franchise continues to go on because the fans are so impeccably behind this franchise. If the fans continue to support Karma's World the way that they have, sky is the limit," he says. "We actually have toys coming out this summer as well, so people have to support all of the merchandise and everything that’s going on. For as long as the fans continue to support this show, I’m down."

Seasons 1 through 3 of Karma's World are now streaming on Netflix.