Luke Bryan Shares His Holiday Plans After Wife Caroline Got Hip Surgery (Exclusive)

Luke Bryan's holiday plans usually include a trip to the ski slopes, but with his wife, Caroline, on the mend following hip surgery, the country superstar's plans will look a little different this year.

The "Play It Again" crooner spoke to ET's Denny Directo on the red carpet for the American Idol Hollywood Week event in Los Angeles and he shared a little bit of what the holidays will look like for the Bryans. For starters, they're sticking close to his digs in nearby Nashville, Tennessee, where some extended family will also pay a visit.

A large part of the reason why they'll be home has to do with the fact that Caroline's still recovering from hip surgery, which she underwent last month. The American Idol judge says the family usually takes a ski trip, but with Caroline confined to a wheelchair and crutches, skiing's a no-go.

"Caroline, my wife, had some hip surgery," Bryan said. "We're just having to lay low. Typically we do some ski trips. We might do some boys ski trips as she's on the mend."

Luke and Caroline share two sons -- Luke, 14, and Tatum, 12. The couple also adopted Luke's nephew and two nieces. The singer said Nashville during the holidays is always picturesque this time of year, what with all the snow. And, with such a perfect backdrop, Luke joked about what plans may lie ahead for the family.

"It's always really cold and beautiful in Nashville and the Nashville area. I'll get my family up, and we'll go try to do a little hunting and stuff like that with all the boys," he said. "The girls, they go do their shopping and gift wrapping and, you know, drinking wine through the day and all the boys are somewhere in a hunting blind."

Back in November, Caroline took to Instagram and clarified the circumstances surrounding her "unexpected hip surgery." She said the surgery wasn't unexpected at all. It's just that she wasn't "ready to accept" that she needed hip surgery and she knew that she needed the surgery for the better part of a month.

She also explained "there was no emergency, no fall, no car wreck." She said she had known for a while that she needed the surgery after suffering a torn labrum, hip dysplasia and a lot of arthritis.

"It had gotten so bad we had to fix it," she added. "So, that's it. I will do whatever they tell me to do to get better and get back out, 'cause this not being able to move is not for me."

Caroline, known to exchange a prank or two with Luke, is taking it all in stride. Shortly after she was released from the hospital, Caroline re-posted an Instagram Story showing her riding in her wheelchair, which was set to Ludacris' "Rollout."