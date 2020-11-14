Lululemon's Black Friday Sale is Coming! -- Shop Deals Now

Lululemon has revealed they will have a Black Friday sale! The activewear favorite launched a landing page for the Lululemon Black Friday event.

Although details haven't been disclosed yet, based on the retailer's Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals last year, we're expecting deep discounts across categories from the Lululemon sale on women's clothing, men's clothing, leggings, yoga pants, sports bra styles, workout gear, yoga mat options, pant designs, jacket offerings and hoodies.

While we patiently wait for more info on the deal extravaganza, we can currently shop their newest sale items on their We Made Too Much page with hundreds of items tagged with low prices. No promo code is needed, and all items are final sale.

Also, check out early Black Friday sales and other discounts from our go-to retailers -- as well as key details and promo codes.

Keep an eye out on the Lululemon Black Friday sale and check back as ET Style updates you when we learn more. In the meantime, shop Lululemon's We Made Too Much sale and check out our selection of faves below.