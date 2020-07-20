Lulus Sale: Buy 2 Items, Get 1 Free!

The biggest Lulus sale of the year is happening right now. Through July 26, buy two outlet items and get one outlet item free!

Head to the popular fashion brand's site to shop more than 1,500 styles across five outlet price categories -- Under $50, Under $40, Under $25, Under $20 and Under $10. Apparel, shoes and accessories are all discounted and up for grabs.

Lulus is known for affordable, on-trend pieces including dresses, denim, loungewear, swimwear and bridal and more. For the outlet sale, you can choose one free item per order, and your discount will be applied to the lowest-priced item in your cart (no promo code required). Note that all outlet purchases are final sale.

Below, ET Style's picks from the Lulus sale!