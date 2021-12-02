Machine Gun Kelly Recalls Accidentally Stabbing Himself With a Knife to Impress Megan Fox

Machine Gun Kelly caused himself quite a bit of physical pain to impress his girlfriend, Megan Fox, early on in their relationship. The 31-year-old musician, whose real name is Colson Baker, was a guest on Wednesday's The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, and wore a shirt with Fox's face from her film, Jennifer's Body, printed on it.

During the appearance, he opened up about a painful stunt he pulled early in his relationship with 35-year-old Fox.

Host Fallon referenced Kelly's pal, Pete Davidson, who previously told a story about how the "Bloody Valentine" singer fell off the Saturday Night Live stage after trying to grab the comedian when he had a bruised coccyx. When asked how he originally sustained the injury, Kelly replied, "I had a match with Post Malone in a beer pong game."

Kelly said he tried to impress the crowd with his intro, which included sliding down a banister that had a giant spike at the end of it.

"This was also right when I started to date Megan. It was a bad night," he said, laughing. "I won the beer pong match. I went home."

But his troubles didn't end there.

"Travis [Barker] got me this... he got me a knife that had an engravement (sic) from the new album on it," he explained. "And I was like, 'Ah, check this out. This is sick.' And I threw it up, and it stuck in my hand."

Kelly said he was so busy watching Fox that he ended up accidentally stabbing himself.

"You know how you throw it up, and you're supposed to catch it? I looked at her, and I was like, 'Check this out,'" he said, before miming the knife sticking into the side of his hand and him grimacing in pain.

He joked that in the moment he played it off, but added, "And then the next morning as soon as she left, I was like, 'Yo, I need stitches real quick.' I've got a bruised coccyx and a knife in my hand."

Kelly and Fox began dating in 2020 following her split from Brian Austin Green. Their intense romance has gotten very serious, and a source told ET last month that a proposal is likely in their future.

"They're very in love and beyond obsessed with each other," the source said. "They are ready to take this next step in their relationship."

The source added that Kelly "has been telling friends that he is planning to propose."