Machine Gun Kelly Reveals Megan Fox's Late-Night Food Order

Machine Gun Kelly is passionate about two things -- his girlfriend, Megan Fox, and soup. The 30-year-old "Bloody Valentine" singer opened up about his and Fox's late-night food cravings during a recent virtual interview with 104.3 The Shark.

“She’s probably ordering sushi. She eats super healthy," he said of his new lady love. "Everything is gluten free and organic on her menu. My menu’s like, Shake Shack, cheeseburger. I’m trying to get on that wave."

One thing that would help MGK, whose real name is Colson Baker, is a place that offered late-night soup -- because he really seems to like soup.

"It would be cooler if there was just a soup place that was open all night. I would just order soup all night," he quipped. "Isn’t soup fire?! Soup goes super hard and I was not into the soup game for some years and now I totally get it. It's the adult cereal."

The 30-year-old rapper clarified that he eats soup both out of a bowl and a mug.

"I would actually like a restaurant to give me that option," he admitted of the bowl versus mug possibilities.

