Machine Gun Kelly Says He Didn't Know What Real Love Was Until He Met Megan Fox

Machine Gun Kelly says he didn't know what real love was until he met his girlfriend, Megan Fox.

During his guest appearance on SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show on Wednesday, the "Bloody Valentine" rapper admitted he knew there was something special from the moment he and Fox first locked eyes.

"I didn't know what [love] was until me and her made eye contact," explained MGK, who met Fox on the set of their upcoming film, Midnight in the Switchgrass. "That's when I was like, 'Whoa.'"

When Stern asked if it was love at first sight, MGK (whose new album, Tickets to My Downfall, drops Sept. 25) replied, "Yeah, for sure."

"After I made the big chunk of the album, I did fall in love for the first time," he gushed. "That was my first experience with being open to love and stuff like that. I definitely wasn't set up to believe that that's something that could ever exist."

"My house isn't gated, so that's the one problem," he continued. "Everyone knows where my house is, so it's like this odd moment, where I was kinda living my life super normal and the next day, there were paparazzi outside my house every day."

At one point in the interview, MGK also reflected on what it was like seeing his friend Pete Davidson skyrocket to fame while dating Ariana Grande, including being there for all the jokes about the Saturday Night Live star having "Big D**k Energy." Davidson proposed to Grande in June 2018, but the two ended up calling off the engagement in October of that year.

"That's my dawg, I love Pete. He's my best friend, but also like a little brother," MGK said of their bond. "I was around for the whole creation of that [BDE] term. That was an interesting time. I'll never forget because that's kind of when I was crashing at their apartment in New York, when they were together."

"I remember when the Ari thing happened, I just looked at Pete and we were all just like, 'Man, like, the average American dude is very proud,'" MGK added. "He was just like a symbol of hope because he's just one of the boys."

Stern then told MGK that he predicts the rapper will eventually get married to Fox, with Davidson serving as his Best Man. "Am I correct?" Stern asked.

"Whoa, that's cool," MGK responded. "Yeah, down with that."

Hear more in the video below.