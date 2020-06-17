Machine Gun Kelly Says He's 'In Love' Amid Megan Fox Romance Rumors

Things are seemingly moving fast between Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox. After appearing to confirm their romance on Monday when they stepped out together in Los Angeles holding hands and kissing, the 30-year-old rapper, whose real name is Colson Baker, took to social media to share his love.

On Tuesday, Kelly posted a video on his Instagram Story of a romantic sushi picnic dinner. In the clip, he shows a brunette woman in a leather jacket and ripped jeans eating on a blanket covered in roses while the pair watch the sunset. He captioned the clip, "In love."

Machine Gun Kelly/Instagram Story

Machine Gun Kelly/Instagram Story

On Monday, Kelly also tweeted lyrics from his song, "Bloody Valentine," which features Fox in its music video. "'I'm calling you girlfriend, what the f**k.' Life imitated art on that one."

Fox, 34, and her husband of almost 10 years, Brian Austin Green, confirmed their split last month. The exes share sons Noah, 7, Bodhi, 6, and Journey, 3.

Green previously opened up about the romance rumors between Fox and Kelly, saying on his podcast, "She met this guy, Colson, on set … I’ve never met him. Megan and I have talked about him. They’re just friends at this point.”

Meanwhile, Green, 46, was spotted out over the weekend having lunch with 25-year-old model Courtney Stodden.