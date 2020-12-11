Macy’s Black Friday Deals to Shop Now

Macy's Black Friday deals are happening early! The department store has launched their Black Friday Early Access sale event -- offering shoppers a sneak peek into their Black Friday sale and letting you shop them ahead of Thanksgiving Day and Cyber Monday.

Get an amazing deal on a range of categories from the retailer including women's clothing, jewelry, menswear, kids, baby, home decor, kitchen appliances, cookware, shoes, bedding and bath products. These markdowns are labeled as "Black Friday Special" and no coupon code is needed. In addition, select items are up to 20% off the regular price with the promo code SALE.

This is a great Black Friday preview event to take advantage of for the holiday shopping season. Shipping is free at $25 and returns are extended until Jan. 31. A curbside pickup option and same-day delivery are available.

See every Black Friday deal at Macy's Black Friday sale and shop ET Style's top picks below.