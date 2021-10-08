Madonna Climbs on Jimmy Fallon's Desk and Flashes Audience During 'Tonight Show' Appearance

Madonna was out to "disturb the peace" during her appearance on The Tonight Show on Thursday. The 63-year-old icon's interview included her climbing on host Jimmy Fallon's desk and shockingly flashing the audience.

Madonna was promoting her Paramount+ concert documentary, Madame X, and she said she was inspired by writer James Baldwin, who said that "artists are here to disturb the peace."

"And I hope that I have disturbed not only your peace this afternoon, but, people's peace while they watch the show," she told Fallon. "But I mean that in the best way."

When Fallon said she always gets in "good trouble," Madonna -- who was wearing a black minidress -- proceeded to lie across his desk with no warning.

Fallon was shocked and said that he didn't know what to do, attempting to cover up her backside with his suit jacket. Madonna eventually got up and cracked, "Nobody's going to see anything, my god!" before lifting up her skirt to flash her black underwear.

"Life is not just about interviewing kiddies," she told a flustered Fallon. "OK? Don't you want to talk to an adult?"

More revelations included Fallon asking if Madonna smokes or vapes and her replying, "I like ... opiates."

ET recently spoke with Madonna at the New York premiere of Madame X and she talked about what fans can expect from the documentary, which debuted on Paramount+ on Friday.

"Great art, thoughtfulness, incredible dancing, incredible music, provocation, politics, spirituality, family," she shared. "Everything!"