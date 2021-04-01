Madonna's Daughter Lourdes Leon Opens Up About Dating Timothée Chalamet

Madonna's eldest daughter, Lourdes Leon, is opening up about her dating life.

In a new interview, the model discusses her short-lived romance with Timothée Chalamet, whom she met while attending Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts in Manhattan.

"I respect him a lot, we were a little item," Leon tells Vanity Fair. "My first boyfriend … or anything."

Leon, 24, and Chalamet, 25, first sparked romance rumors in 2013. During a chat with Andy Cohen on SiriusXM in November 2017, Chalamet recalled "a really fun night" with Leon.



"I usually don't talk about this stuff," he said, blushing, and alluding to the fact that they're still friends. "She hasn't seen [Call Me by Your Name] yet, but she's excited to."



"She keeps teasing me about it," he continued. "The movie itself she's very excited about, and the reception it's been getting is only a great thing, it's like the public appearance stuff around it, some of the late-night things I've done. I'll get made fun of."

Chalamet has most recently been linked to 21-year-old actress Lily-Rose Depp. The two reportedly split last April, after a year of dating. However, rumors of a potential romantic reconciliation have been swirling ever since they were spotted shopping together in New York City over the weekend.

During a recent appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, Depp opened up about why she tries to keep her private life as private as possible.

"The value of privacy is something that’s been instilled in me from an early age," explained Depp, who is the daughter of Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis. “Growing up in a family like I did ... I always learned the importance of privacy and valuing that and keeping things just for yourself."

"So that’s something that I’ve carried on into my own career and that’s really important to me," she added.

